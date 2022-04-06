Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Royce Holtman was born in Spokane, WA and moved to Marcus as a child, then to Centralia, WA. He attended Centralia High School. He then went on to attend Pacific University and received a Doctorate of Optometry.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Joy Miller and Claudine Veith, mother Velma Holtman and father Fred Holtman Sr. He is survived by a brother Fred Holtman, children Jay Holtman, Reina Probert, Richard Holtman, Royce Holtman Jr., Candace Gurney, stepdaughter Chrystle Sanford, nephew Fred Parker and many other nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He spent many happy hours on River Ridge Golf Course with his friends. He loved animals and riding horses and being outdoors. Royce will always be remembered for the wisdom he passed along to his friends and family, the special relationships he had with his coworkers and the love and dedication he showed to his family. He is much loved and will be very missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at River Ridge Golf Course (295 Golf Course Rd., Selah, WA) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 3:00 pm.
