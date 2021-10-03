Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our beloved Dad, Grandpa, Uncle and Friend to many went to Heaven to join his wife Betty and grandson Travis. Joseph (Royce) Baker (October 3, 1925 – September 27, 2021) was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma to Paul Baker and Armour (Murray) Baker.
Royce was in the carpenters union for 79 years. He also served in the US Army Corps of Engineers and fought in WWII. He volunteered at the Central Washington Ag Museum and helped build many structures there. He looked forward to going to exercise class at the Harmon Center. He was always down for an adventure. He loved his family and friends. He loved to tell stories about his life, growing up and all the things he did and built. He spent many years at the family cabin boating and snowmobiling at Rimrock Lake.
Royce was always willing to help anyone and was always there to take his daughters to their horse shows and be at all the grandkids and great-grandkids activities. He was a kind and gentle man and will be missed by so many.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Baker, dad and mom (Paul and Armour), brothers Loy, Tom and Paul Baker and his grandson Travis Orr. He is survived by his two daughters, Kim (Mike) Orr and Kris (Greg) Yalovich, grandkids, Audrey Orr, Michelle Yalovich (Mat Copple), Ashley (Nathan) Reese, Seth (Claudia) Orr, and Cody (Elizabeth) Yalovich; great-grandchildren, Skylee Orr, Andre and Trevor Orr, Trey Harris, Emma and Lila Yalovich, and Jack Reese, and many nieces and nephews, his brother Howard Baker, and best friends Bill Driskill and Jim Perry.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the American Legion Yakima. Donations can be sent to Central Washington Ag Museum in memory of Royce Baker and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
