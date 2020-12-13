November 10, 1931 - December 2, 2020
Roy Warren, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and architectural designer took his place in heaven on December 2, 2020. He lived a good life for 89 years. He was born in Eagle City, OK. His father brought his family to Yakima in 1946. He attended grade school in Wiley City and graduated from Yakima Senior High in 1950.
Roy was in the Navy for four years. He went to Letourneau Tech in Longview, Texas. He graduated in three years with the highest honors and taught at the same school for four years. He moved his family to Yakima in 1964 and set up his own architectural design business. He drew many plans for homes and businesses in Yakima and the Tri-Cities. His pride and joy in his work was the Sundown M Ranch. He was an avid bowler and a huge fan of the Seahawks and Mariners.
He is survived by his wife (Jo), his three children: Bruce Warren (Shiree) of Yakima, Marcia Hoerner (Tom) of Yakima and Chris Warren of Bellingham, along with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
A huge thank you to his wonderful doctor and all his care givers.
The family is planning a private graveside ceremony.
If anyone has a home or business that Roy designed, please send a photo to Bruce Warren at mlenurse@aol.com.
