Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On the morning of May 12, 2022, Roy Thomas Shook, of Selah, died at the age of 54. He was born in Rawlins, Wyoming on September 30, 1967 and moved to the Yakima Valley in 1980.
He spent most of his adult life working as a bartender, most notably at the West Valley Tavern for 10 years. In the recent 5 years of his life, he followed in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps as a long-haul truck driver. Roy was a big people person and loved to visit and talk with his friends and family, and was known to carry on a conversation for hours. He was very close with his parents and would help them around the house and always made sure that they had everything they needed. He enjoyed fishing, camping and generally being in the outdoors, especially up in the mountains. He loved his wife and 2 young sons and always talked about getting home to them in the Philippines.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his uncle, Dale Gilbert. He is survived by his parents, Tom and Gloria Shook, of Selah, his wife Grace Udal, and his 2 young sons, Prince, and Thomas, of the Philippines. He is also survived by his 4 daughters, Misty, Amanda, and Raquel Shook, of Yakima, and Kristina Oaks, of Livingston, Montana, his son, James Shook of Yakima, siblings Dawn Moss, of Selah, Leslie Wood, of Yakima, TJ Shook, of Phoenix, Arizona, lifelong friends, Eddie Lambert and Alonzo Cornella, 9 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation is scheduled for May 25, 2022 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 pm. A Graveside Service will follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
