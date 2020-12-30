Keith & Keith Funeral Home
After a long and healthy life, Roy J. Bennett passed away December 23, 2020, surrounded by his family and into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Roy was a loving husband, and a wonderful Dad. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren thought of grandpa as amazing. He always had simple words of wisdom. He was a friend to all who knew him. Roy will always be remembered as the man that could fix anything.
He was born December 9, 1930 south of Mason City, Nebraska. He was the youngest of five, three brothers and a sister, born to Fred and Gertrude (Wing) Bennett.
Roy grew up on the family farm outside of Mason City, Nebraska. Many great memories were made there with his siblings. The most lasting story from his childhood was when he was 6 years old his brother Gene, age 7, dared him to leave his finger on the chopping block and he did. His brother chopped his finger off. The rest of the story is he went to the local doctor and he sewed it back on for $10. The finger worked normal for the rest of his life.
During his high school years he met a special girl from Litchfield High School, Darlene Ramm. Roy graduated from Mason City High School in 1948. He then moved to Omaha to attend Omaha University. Pursuing a degree in architecture. When Darlene graduated from Litchfield High a few years later all his plans changed.
Roy and Darlene were married at her parent’s farm in Litchfield, Nebraska on December 28, 1952. Roy then joined the army in 1953. After basic training he was stationed in England. He served in the army until 1955. Darlene stayed in Nebraska with her parents while Roy served abroad. He returned to Nebraska and in 1957 they decided to head westward, to Yakima WA. They came to start their career in the food business. Darlene’s aunt had contacted them about an opportunity to manage Kemper’s Drive In. They enjoyed the food industry so much they ventured out on their own. When the first shopping center in Yakima opened, the Country Store, they decided to open the snack bar there. As the years went by they owned and operated the snack bars in Val-u Mart in Yakima and Sav’n Sandy’s in Sunnyside.
When the old time shopping centers were fading he and Darlene embarked on a new business location. In 1972 he opened Roy’s Restaurant on 5th Avenue and Walnut in Yakima. Roy and Darlene owned and operated Roy’s Restaurant until their retirement in 1992. Many lasting relationships were made through the years in the restaurant business. These were all family businesses with their children working and growing up in the food industry.
Over the years there was always at least one family trip to Nebraska to see all the relatives. Roy loved to travel. The car was his favorite mode of transportation, an afternoon drive in the car was a perfect way to spend time. He and Darlene also took many trips abroad. His only regret was he couldn’t drive there, so his answer was to rent a car wherever the plane landed. He also loved to play a good game of cards, poker, pitch or pinochle. Camping and boating was also a family priority.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife Darlene, his parents and his siblings. He is survived by his three children. Jan (Mike) Shuel of Yakima, WA, Jerry (Karen) Bennett of Pasco, WA and Jody (Michael) Moen of Yakima, WA. Nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Chase) Webster, Brad (Emily) Shuel, Matthew Shuel, Kristen and James Bennett, Connor, Colton, Kailey and Katelynn Moen; and five great-grandchildren, Bentlie, Jaxton and Hartlie Webster, Solomon and Lydia Shuel. Sister In Law Lois Royle, Lexington NE.
Viewing will be at Keith and Keith Funeral Home 4PM-8PM Wednesday, December 30th. Funeral at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 801 Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA Thursday December 31st at 11AM burial following at Tahoma Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials are suggested in Roy’s name to Cottage in the Meadow, Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the Charity of your choice. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
