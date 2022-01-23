Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Roy Eldon Benningfield was born in Snomac, Oklahoma on May 15, 1932. He was the youngest of five boys born to Tom and Irene Benningfield. His early years were spent in Oklahoma and Illinois. His parents settled in Billings, Montana when he was in ninth grade.
Roy joined the Air Force in 1951 and served until January 10, 1955. He attended Eastern College in Billings where he met and fell in love with Olive Eulene Suttles. They were married on May 11, 1956 and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They lived in Yakima 43 years. They moved to Olympia in August 2019 to be near their sons.
Roy was a pipefitter for 45 years and was a member of Local 598 in Pasco, Washington.
He is survived by his wife Olive, daughter Marcia (Dana) Maresh and sons Allen (Lesa), Tom (Magen), and Bill (Hilliary), as well as nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Roy’s life is planned Friday January 28, 2022, 10 am at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima. Burial will be at West Hills Memorial Park.
