Roy David Anderson Sr., 69, passed away peacefully at his home in Yakima, WA on January 9, 2022. He was born January 23, 1952, in Sunnyside, WA to Zella and Albert Anderson. Roy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Roy enjoyed living life to the fullest and making memories. He loved the beach and he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren who meant the world to him. He was in the US Navy and served 4 years, also he was a very dedicated Police Officer for 20 years before retiring. He then became head of security for the Holland American Cruise Lines, where he had so much fun traveling the world. He then came home and continued his profession as a First Aid and CPR instructor before being diagnosed with dementia, which he battled for nearly 10 years before his passing.
Roy is preceded in death by mother Zella H. Anderson, father Albert O. Anderson, brothers Gearld & James Anderson and Baby Sister.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Lupe Anderson, 2 sons, David and Alex, 4 daughters, Rachel, Samantha, Kayla and Alexandria, 7 granddaughters, 5 grandsons and his wonderful sister Leora Travis.
We will be having a Celebration of Life service Friday, January 21, 2022, from 2-4 pm. Service is to be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Terrace Heights, then reception will follow at The Salvation Army (419 N. 16th Ave. 98902) from 4:30-6:30 pm. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
