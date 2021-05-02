Hillcrest Memorial Center
Ross Rey Russell, age 55, passed away at home peacefully in his sleep on April 24th, 2021 after a 2 year battle with cancer. Ross was born on April 14th, 1966 in Tacoma, Washington. He began his spiritual journey many years ago, but through watching his children grow in their faith, he was able to deepen his relationship with the Lord and accept Jesus into his heart. While his life was cut short and he will be greatly missed, we have hope in knowing that his relationship with the Lord brought him to the kingdom of heaven.
He married his high school sweetheart and soul mate on July 13th, 1985. He is survived by his wife Cece, daughter Ashley, her husband Sean, son Justin, his wife Kaitlin, their two children Lincoln and Hudson, daughter Brittany, and two dogs, Baylee and Bentlee. He will also be dearly missed by his brothers, sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ross’ love of cars began at an early age when he owned his first hot rod, a 1967 Pontiac GTO (One Bad ‘67). This began an amazing automotive career, which started with just washing cars, and developed into a lifelong passion. He was a hardworking man who would do anything to make sure his family had everything. The man could drive anything and loved to go fast. He could even shift a manual transmission without using the clutch. He also had a passion for restoring old cars, and most recently, he was restoring a truck for his grandson Lincoln.
Family gatherings with his children, siblings, nieces, nephews and close family friends happened multiple times each year and was something he always looked forward to and held in high regard. Ross’ passion for family was one of the most important things in his life, and he cherished every moment. Spending time at his favorite beach in Lincoln City with his family, and even taking his wife Cece on special trips there, was always something he looked forward too.
Ross was dedicated to helping others. For many years, he was the Toys for Tots coordinator for the Walla Walla Valley. He gained so much joy in helping others, and even through his death, he was able to give the gift of sight to two individuals.
Ross will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving husband, dedicated father, and one of the proudest Papas on earth. He will truly be missed.
The funeral services will be held on May 6th, 2021 at 10:00 am at Brookside Funeral Home in Moxee, Washington. The burial service will immediately follow at the Terrace Heights Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Toys for Tots in Ross’ honor.
