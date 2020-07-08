Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Ross Henry Larson, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather peacefully returned to his Heavenly Father on July 2, 2020 in Yakima, Washington. He was born on March 25, 1931 in Yakima, Washington to Henry Benjamin and Mildred Ocelia (Johnson) Larson. On June 21, 1952 he married Ruth Ann Hursey. They made their homes in Selah, Washington, and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. He was a devoted father who made sure his children were blessed with many opportunities.
Ross was not one to let grass grow under his feet. With a zest for learning, some of the passions he pursued were photography, golf, tennis, snow skiing, Bridge, sailing, and learning to fly. Since his retirement in 1996, he especially loved traveling the world.
He graduated from Whitman College and later attended Stanford University. Along with his brother Vern and his father Henry, he helped establish Larson Fruit Company in the 1950s. It grew to become one of the largest apple operations in the state of Washington. Ross was a skilled businessman, giving of his leadership skills to various organizations, such as the Lions Club, the Washington State Apple Commission, and the Federal Land Bank where he served for over 15 years. He was known for his listening skills, honesty, fairness, and keen financial decision-making. We will miss the love he shared with his family.
His death is preceded by his wife, Ruth Ann. He is survived by his brother, Vern Larson; children, Alan Larson (Gale), Barbara Walkenhauer (Jim), Susie Larson- Brashears (Steven), Kurt Larson (Laurie); 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren with another due soon.
A memorial service will stream live on Facebook in the near future.
The family will gather in Hawaii in the future to spread his ashes in Keauhou Bay where Ruth Ann’s were dispersed.
To share a memory of Ross, you can go to www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In