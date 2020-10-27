Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ross Eugene DeWeese, 81 of Wiley City, Yakima, Washington, passed away October 23, 2020 at Cottage In The Meadow after a long battle with lung cancer. (NOT Covid-19.) He was born on May 26, 1939 in Harrison, Arkansas to Hugh & Stella (Cecil) DeWeese. He married Linda McBay and they had four children: Chris Norvell (Jim) of Yakima, Mike DeWeese (deceased in 2014), Barb DeWeese (Marc) of Moxee and Marty DeWeese of Moxee, Washington. He is survived by three sisters: Charlene Holeton and Bernice Kelley of Tieton and Katie Honeycutt of Arkansas, five grandkids, eight great-grandkids and several nieces and nephews.
Ross is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Mike DeWeese, two brothers: Curtis and Jack DeWeese and two sisters: Nova DeWeese and Virginia Markle.
His storytelling will be remembered by all who had the luck to listen to Dad. Dad asked me to tell Glen, Dari, Matt, Lisa and Deanna, “Thank you all for all you did for me over the years, you’re the best neighbors a guy could have.” (Roscoe)
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 12:30 - 1:30 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Graveside Service is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
