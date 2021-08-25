Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Rosie Reyes went on to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on August 20, 2021, at the age of 85 at Crescent Health Care. Rosie was born on January 24, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska to Louis and Cipriana Urvina. Rosie was a wife and homemaker for many years. She was employed with Oxford Suites and retired in her early 70’s. Shepherd’s Heart Church was her place of worship and was loved by her church family.
Rosie loved sharing memories of her travels to New York, Washington DC, Philadelphia and her Alaskan cruise. As she shared her memories, she would often mention that she couldn’t believe she was able to have those experiences, she treasured those memories. She also had a great time on her trip to Hawaii with her sisters and the many other sister trips throughout the years.
Rosie was a woman of many gifts, she was an accomplished seamstress, she loved embroidery, crocheting and loved capturing family events with her camera. She loved the many big family gatherings from years past and even as her family visited in smaller groups at the Crescent Health Care, she enjoyed listening to the many conversations about family and friends.
Rosie is survived by her 5 children, Mark (Angie) Reyes, Paul Reyes, Vicky (Fernando) Gonzalez all of Yakima; Rachel “Cindy” Castaneda, Hillsboro, Oregon, Rowena (James) Eby, Everett; 22 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Rosie is also survived by 8 sisters, Lupe Reyes, Ricarda (Fred) Valenzuela, Julia (Paul) Reboca, Esther Bastardo, Lydia Urvina, Yakima, Rayes (Frank) Flores, Seattle and Mary (Jerry) Dutton, Othello and Lucy (Jose Luis) Flores, Corpus Christi, Texas. She was preceded in death by her sons, Cirilo and Peter Reyes, her parents Louis and Cipriana Urvina, and 4 brothers and 2 sisters. The Gonzalez family would like to thank the staff at Crescent Health Care for the compassionate care of their mother.
A viewing is scheduled for Friday August 27, 2021 from 4-8 pm, at Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home, 1010 West Yakima Ave., Yakima, Wa. Funeral service will take place on Monday August 30, 2021 at 11 am also at Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
