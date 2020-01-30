Our beloved Rosenio Valdez Acob of Wapato, Washington left us to join our Heavenly Father on January 5, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1954 in the Philippines to Rosita Valdez Acob and the late Arsenio Acob. He is survived by his children Nicole Acob Hollingshead, Mark Acob (Ginger), Brandon Acob, Raelynn Acob and Steven Acob. Along with his children, he is also survived by his mother Rosita Valdez Acob, his grandchildren Tristen Acob and Makenzie Acob, numerous beloved nephews and nieces, and his eight siblings: Teresita Olive Acob Gambito (Marcelo), Jane Acob Wu (Joseph), Mely Acob Davenport (Steve), Juliet Acob Capp (Kenneth), Romeo Acob, Norma Acob Rau (Zachary), Noly Acob (Ann) and Carmen Acob Innes (Duane), and special family member Dick Moen. Rosenio was preceded in death by his father Arsenio Acob, niece Sarah Davenport, and grand nephew Max McCullough.
As a school boy growing up in the Philippines, Rosenio was known for his special gift in math and music. He taught himself how to play the guitar, and enjoyed accompanying his family in group singing at church and other social functions. After his family emigrated from the Philippines in 1969 and settled in Wapato, he attended Wapato High School and Yakima Valley College. He enjoyed going to church camps to learn about our Lord Jesus, and he taught us the songs he learned as he accompanied us with his guitar.
One of Rosenio’s passions in life is serving his family and others with sincere love without boundaries. He was kind, caring, patient, industrious and respectful. He also loved to cook, especially the family’s favorite seafood chowder. We will always remember his sweet smile as he watched his family enjoy his specialty.
A memorial service to express our love to our beloved Rosenio will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Hope Fellowship Church, 14531 Pumphouse Rd., White Swan, WA.
