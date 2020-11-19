1967-2020
Valley Hills Funeral Home
It is with great sadness to inform all of Rosemary Ornelas passing. Loved by all who knew her are now blessed with the memories of a hard working mother of four boys. Never really ever took time off of work but always had time for her family. Beloved by her six grandchildren who she spoiled any chance she got. The taste of a hot flour tortilla or a cold beer will never be the same without her here. Rosemary will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
