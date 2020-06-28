Valley Hills Funeral Home
Rosemary (Hammermeister) Williams passed away on June 19, 2020. She was born February 18, 1941 in Naches, Washington to Robert and Teresa Hammermeister. She attended and graduated from the Highland School District. She then attended Yakima Valley College for 2 years, then Central Washington University, where she met her future husband, Jim Williams. After knowing him only 2 months, they married and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Jim and Rosemary began their married life in Riverside, California, where they had all 3 of their children. Upon return to the Yakima Valley, Jim joined the Yakima Fire Department until he retired at an early age due to a disability (knees!). Eventually Jim and Rosemary returned to the Tieton area and lived on the Hammermeister family ranch for 40 years. Due to health issues, they moved in with daughter Teresa for the past 3 years. Rosemary enjoyed traveling to Reno with Jim on many occasions, and eventually shortened the drive by traveling to Wildhorse Casino in Pendleton. She always said, “ you win some, you lose some.”
As a child Rosemary’s love was her horse. She went to many “playdays,” pole bending, scurry by pairs, sweetheart race, walk, trot and scoot, etc, where she won many ribbons.
Rosemary and Jim enjoyed following sports that their kids participated in, helped out with coaching some sports, and then eventually enjoyed watching their grandkids’ sports. She was a huge Mariners and Seahawk fan. Rosemary worked 13 years as a teacher’s aide at Tieton Middle School. She also worked for a few years at Tieton City Hall, and the Tieton Police Dept., along with many years helping out with the Apple Harvest. There were always fun times and memories to be made at the annual Northridge Campout. Rosemary enjoyed knitting many many stocking hats that she gave to many children at Roosevelt Elementary. Although Rosemary had many joys in life, her greatest will always be her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her parents Rob and Teresa (Briskey) Hammermeister, brothers: Dave (Sally), Alex, and Tom (Mona) and most recently her husband Jim in March of 2020. She is survived by her children: Teresa (Ryan), Rhonda (Eric), and Dan (Vanessa), grandkids: Maddy (Gary), Sarah (Juvanel), Luke, Kyle, Nicole, and Pete; great-grandkids: Preslee, Chloe, Jarrett, James, Carmen (who was born the same day Jim passed away), and soon to be Reece Rosemary, due in September.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Star Lodge. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
