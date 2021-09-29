Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Rosemary Cruz Walruff went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2021 in her home after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Rosemary was born on March 14, 1957 to Leo and Irene Cruz in Yakima, WA at Memorial Hospital. She grew up in Yakima where she graduated from Davis High School in 1975. She worked for many years in banking and later pursued a career in childcare at every military base she lived on. After meeting the love of her life Charles, they married in April of 1984 and she became a military wife where she relocated several times to places like Colorado, California and then Texas before settling back home in Yakima.
Rosemary loved taking care of people and was committed to many selfless acts throughout her life. Family meant everything to her. She loved cooking, scrapbooking, coordinating family reunions, gardening, playing cards and enjoying every moment she could with her grandkids as well as sharing old memories and welcoming new friends into her family. She loved traveling and seeing and doing new things. Over the last few years, she went on a cross country road trip, visited beaches and was able to go to the top of the Space Needle one more time with her kids and grandkids.
Rosemary was a beautiful, loving, kind and generous soul. She would do anything for you, and you wouldn’t even have to ask. She loved welcoming people into her family. She will be greatly missed and will leave a big void in many lives. We are sure she is playing spades or hearts with her dad in Heaven.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her father Leo Cruz and is survived by her mother Irene Cruz of Yakima, her loving husband Charles Walruff of Seattle, WA, her oldest son Shawn (Nicole) Walruff, Emma, Joshua and Aubery of Moxee, WA, her youngest son Jesse (Abbey) Walruff, Jesse Jr. and Tycen of Cheney, WA, her brothers Leo Cruz Jr. of Yakima, WA, Phil Cruz of Selah, WA, and Steve Cruz of Gresham, OR and her sister Tillie (Richard) Miller of Yakima, WA along with many aunts, uncles cousins and a numerous amount of friends.
Viewing is scheduled for family and friends to attend at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, October 4, 2021. On Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 10:00 am will be a Funeral Service in honor of Rosemary also at Shaw & Sons followed by a Graveside Service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. A Celebration of her Life will take place at The Well Church. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in