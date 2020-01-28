Valley Hills Funeral Home
Rosemary B. Traub, 66, of Wapato, WA passed away at home on December 13, 2019. She was born November 26, 1953 in Toppenish, WA to Conrad and Opal Bloomberg.
She is survived by daughters Davina (John) Palermini and Cassandra Traub; grandchildren Breanne Traub, Cody Hill, Sadie Barnes, and Sebastian Hill; great-granddaughter Delilah Hernandez-Barnes; and sister Glenna Rose Bowman.
Rosemary was preceded in death by both parents, Conrad and Opal; sisters Anna May Bloomberg and Adelia Lynn “Timmie” Funderburg; and granddaughter Rylee Quantrille.
