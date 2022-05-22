Rosemary Alloway

May 4, 1924 - April 17, 2022
Rosemary passed away peacefully at her nephew Alan Thackery’s home with family at her side.
She was born to Torrance and Mary E. (Lovell) Thackery in Grant City, Missouri.
On November 30, 1946, she married Donald R. Alloway in Omaha, Nebraska.
They lived in Omaha, Downey, California, Santa Clara, California, and then Yakima, Washington.
She was a member of Compass Club, West Valley Women’s Club, and El Shalom Temple - Daughters of the Nile.
She is survived by brother Franklin Thackery (Alma) of St. Joseph, MO, 4 nephews and 1 niece.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald R. Alloway in 1999, sister Jewell Hooker in 2008, brother Russell Thackery in 2012, and special friend Don Schlect in 2020.
Family will gather to place her ashes with her husband on June 7 at Clatskanie, Oregon.
