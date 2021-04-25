Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Rosemarie Marietta Rathjen, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend, age 88, left this world in the early evening April 17, 2021 at Good Samaritan Health Care Center.
Mom was born on July 30, 1932 in Yakima, WA to Lawrence and Doris Wilcox. Mom was one of 10 children. Mom married Edwin A. Rathjen on January 4, 1950 and had four children, Michael Rathjen (Bonnie), Joy Menard (Don Klang), Monica Benscoter (Lance), and Roxanne Holbrook. Mom has seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
When Dad passed on February 9, 1990, Mom traveled some with her dear friend Marian until Marian fell ill. Mom met Leonard James at a senior dance; they become companions for several years, traveling, dancing and spending time together.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother, brothers, sisters, and grandchild. She has two living siblings, Ron Wilcox and Betty Straight.
Mom has taught her children and grandchildren so many things over the years. Mom was a selfless person who gave her love to all. She will be missed by those she touched.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan and their staff for the care that they gave Mom in the 20 months she lived there! Mom was very happy with the care she received from them and built strong relationships with her caregivers. Please know that Mom choose Good Samaritan when it was time to go to a place to provide more care. “SHE CHOSE YOU” and we thank you for caring for her.
Viewing is scheduled for Monday, April 26, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm with a Funeral Service to follow on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11:00 am, both held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Graveside Service will be held after the Funeral at West Hills Memorial Park with a Reception to follow at the Fruitvale Grange (2908 Castlevale Rd., Yakima, WA 98902). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
