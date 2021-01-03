After a period of time struggling with dementia, Rose completed her journey on earth and went to be with the love of her life and her dear Lord on 10-12-2020 at the age of 92, days before she would have celebrated her 93rd birthday.
Rose was born on 10-21-1927 to Joseph A. and Anastasia Nevis in Agnew, Santa Clara County, CA. She married Robert I. Bounds on 6-14-1947 at St. Clare’s Catholic Church in Santa Clara, CA.
Rose met her husband while working at the University of Santa Clara Law Library. In 1951, after having the first 4 of their 7 children and Bob’s graduation from Law School, Bob and Rose moved to Yakima where they continued to grow their family.
Shortly after moving to Yakima, Rose went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad as a switchboard operator. A few years later she went to work at the Yakima County Clerk’s Office as Chief Probate Clerk under Agnes Thomas. She was a loved and cherished friend and coworker by all who knew her.
Rose enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, sewing, knitting and crocheting and so much more. She sewed all her daughters doll clothes, costumes for her children’s talent shows and costumes for the entire family for the Yakima Centennial. She attended all her children’s athletic events and was a major participant in all of the school’s booster clubs. She loved being a part of her children and grandchildren’s lives and watching them grow up. She was a fabulous cook and loved to bake cookies for her children, grandchildren, friends and neighbors. Her life was all about family.
After Bob and Rose retired they decided to move to Vancouver, WA to be closer to the beach and some of their children and grandchildren. After Bob’s passing (2014) Rose often talked about returning to Yakima. On 5-8-2020 she made that move and remained in Yakima until her passing. She said for a long time that “I want to go home.” And she finally got her wish.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents Joseph and Anastasia Nevis, and her two brothers Dick and Jim.
Rose is survived by 7 children – Theresa Rawson, Jerry Bounds (Cathy), Susan Lowry, Karen Iraola (Mark), Debra Carlson (Gary), Jim Bounds (Kathy), Jeff Bounds (Amy), 18 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Chapel in Yakima, WA at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In