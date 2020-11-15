Valley Hills Funeral Home
Rosemarie Clausing, 66, passed away in her home surrounded by her children on October 31, 2020 after a courageous battle with a reoccurring cancer.
She was born April 28, 1954 in Eichenhofen, Germany in her childhood home to Walter and Anna Dost. Being the oldest of four and growing up on a farm shaped her into self-sufficient woman and provided a take-charge attitude that encouraged her to put her heart and soul into everything she did or attempted to do.
Rosemarie had a strong connection with her family, her self-proclaimed greatest accomplishment that of being a mother and then that of a grandmother. Because she insisted she was too young to be a “Grandma” she became “Schatzi” (Sweetheart) to her grandchildren after they repeated her greeting them! She took immense joy in teaching her family different things related to her heritage. How to cook different dishes, pork roast and Semmelknoedel (bread dumplings) became the dish to gather the masses time and again!
Rosemarie loved to be around people and made many friends throughout the years. With a strong will and an outgoing personality, she proved there was no such thing as a stranger. Over the years, she would regularly be out and about walking with her dog Roady, sometimes walking from one side of town to the other talking to everyone that she saw on the way and even walking up to individuals met along the way to provide compliments on a well manicured yard or to provide some sort of suggestive assistance for a garden or flower bed to flourish!
She developed many lasting relationships and regularly stayed in touch throughout her life with everyone she encountered along the way. Those who knew her would describe her as strong willed, passionate in all that she did and someone who lived her life on her own terms.
Rosemarie is survived by her son, Markus (Victoria), her step-daughter Katarina (Todd); her grandchildren, Michael, Alexis, Megan and Christopher; her brothers, Walter (Elfeide), Reinhard (Ionela), her sister Monika (Franz); as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Clausing, and by her parents, Walter and Anna Dost.
The family would like to give their deepest and sincerest thanks to friends and neighbors for all their care, concern, compassion and time they gave to Rosemarie during her time of need. We deeply appreciate all you have done – beyond words.
Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
A Celebration of Live will be held on November 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm and will be live-streamed via Zoom for those not able to personally attend. The link to access the livestream will be released once available on the Valley Hills Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a living plant arrangement or a memorial donation can be made to a charitable organization of your choice in Rosemarie’s honor. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In