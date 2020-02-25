Rosella Mae Hanks

Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Born Rosella (Rose) Mae Roller, May 29, 1938 in Yakima, WA. Daughter of Valentine J Roller and Ida M Schwindt. Died February 23, 2020 in Selah, WA at the age of 81.
Rose graduated from Yakima High School in 1956. She met and married Donald E. Hanks August 6, 1960 in Yakima, WA at St. Paul Cathedral. She attended YVCC, became a counselor and touched the lives of many at the age of 51. Mom was a very good cook and loved to gather family and friends for a delicious meal and games. She attended most of her grandchildren’s sports, school and special events. She was a member of Holy Family Parish at the time of her death. She will be remembered as a good Christian and a good mother.
Rose is survived by her husband of 59 years, Don Hanks, their 5 children, Peggy (Larry) Couette, Donna (Terry) Selig, Donny Hanks, Ken Hanks and Mike (Debbie) Hanks, sister Virginia Ellis, step sister Roxanne (Jim) Lowry, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Val and Ida Roller, step mother Monica Roller, brother David Roller, sister Delores Roller, step brother (and wife) Bill and Charlene Heinson, and one grandchild, Michael Hanks.
Mass Service will be held on Thursday February 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Parish at 10 am.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for the loving care mom received at Riverview Manor in Selah. Langevin El Paraiso, 1010 W. Yakima Ave.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In