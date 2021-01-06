Rose (Molano) Hunter was born in Eagle Pass, TX, March 21, 1947 and passed in Yakima, WA, December 24, 2020 from chronic health issues.
Rose didn’t invent anything great, she didn’t travel to far off places, or climb the tallest peaks. It’s what she did and who she was that made her greater than any of those things. Her touch could heal a fever, her hugs would set things straight from a topsy-turvy world. Her words could heal all the heartaches we could possibly have and her jokes could make you laugh through the tears. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and best of all a friend. All of those things were very important to her, family was important to her. She is now looking down on us wishing us happiness and love.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Feliciano and Ofilia Molano, sisters Margaret and Dora, and brother Albert. She is survived by her three sons, Frank, Anthony, and Matthew, daughter Audrey-Rose, brothers Joe, Jim, and Oscar, and sister Irene. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Venmo at @AudreyRose-Hunter.
