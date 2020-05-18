Rose Miller (Bohl)

Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Born October 25, 1924 in Flasher, ND to Jacob and Wilhelmina Bohl (Paul). She married Anton Miller on September 8, 1945 in Grand Island, NE. Within their 62-year marriage, they made the move to Washington State where they began to raise their family. Rose was a homemaker until her children became school age and then went to work at Del Monte until she retired. Rose and Tony were devout Catholics and attended Holy Family Church. Her greatest joys in life were her family and her gardens. Some of the family’s favorite memories include sitting around the dining room table with sugar snacks and drinks while listening to stories about growing up on the farm in North Dakota and walking around her beautiful yard, admiring all of her roses and how effortless she made it all look. Her home was a second home to all of her grandkids, where many childhood memories took place and will be cherished forever. After Tony passed in 2007, Rose went to live at Orchard Park where she received great love and care. In 2015 she went to live with her granddaughter Anna Rose. The care that she received for the next 5 years was beyond remarkable. She was never without the love and affection that she needed as the years passed by and Anna did it all without hesitation. There are no words to express to our daughter, sister, niece, and granddaughter Anna, how much this has truly impacted our family. You loved her with your whole heart and that will never go unnoticed. Your sincerity and devotion to her is worth more than a thank you.
Survivors include her daughter Linda (Jon) Ison, her son Richard (Cindy) Miller, all of Yakima, 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Anton and their son Darrell along with 13 brothers and sister.
She will be greatly missed.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
