You will be in our hearts forever.
Rose Marie Ulmer (Kostelecky) 86, was born on January 4, 1935 in Dickinson, ND to Jerry and Albina (Mehulky) Kostelecky. She passed away on August 7, 2021 in Yakima, WA. A Rosary service will be held on Tuesday, August 17 at 6:00 at the Keith and Keith Chapel. A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 18 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10:00 AM.
Rose Marie and Floyd Ulmer were united in Holy Matrimony on May 22, 1955 in Bismarck, North Dakota and were blessed to have 43 years together.
They moved from North Dakota to Yakima, WA in 1962. She started employment with the City of Yakima Police Department in Sept 1962 and retired after 28 years of service as a Computer Project Manager along with supervising the Records Bureau.
Her favorite hobbies and activities were daily walking, quilting and sewing. She made over 100 quilts, and donated many of them. Her days were filled with reading, gardening in which she received a city award for best yard in 2000. She also loved to volunteer at Senior Living Facilities.
One of Rose Marie’s passions was Christmas. Decorating rivaled an Olympic event, with Santas and trees in every nook and cranny. The living room was up to the window with gifts. Lots of holiday games with prizes, and food from dawn until bedtime. You could see her heart was full as she watched her grandkids laugh and marvel at the whole thing. She never realized she was the best gift of all!
She was involved in many civic, community and state organizations, but family was always first. Service was her passion, always putting others before herself. We still are not sure how she never ran out of energy. Her services include so many we are afraid we are missing something but here we go: Yakima Valley Zonta Club, Toastmaster Club, WA State Law Enforcement Information Records Assoc. (LEIRA) Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Holy Family Church, Catholic Daughters (Court Caruana #906), Yakima Valley Quilters Guild, Saint Paula’s Guild, Classie Chicks Red Hat Club, VFW Auxiliary.
Her surviving family includes 1 son, Bruce Ulmer, 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Melvin Light, Pam and Gil King; 3 grandchildren, Kayla Dollar, Kelsey St. Mary (Kelly) and Corey King, 2 great-grandchildren, Zachary & Alize Donaldson; 1 great-great-grandchild Monroe St. Mary; sisters, Mary Ann Hibl, Dorothy Hoornaert and brother Jerry Kostelecky; brother-in-law Jim Ulmer (Joyce) and 2 sisters in law, Dorothy Miller, and Ludy Kostelecky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Albina Kostelecky, spouse Floyd Ulmer, 3 brothers, Joe, John and Wayne Kostelecky, sister and brother-in-law Josephine & Larry Fletcher; sister and brother-in-law Minnie & Adolph Roller; sister-in-law Ardyce Kostelecky; sister-in-law Margie Luithle, brothers-in-law: Joe Hibl, Joe Kostelecky, Don Hoornaert, and Bob Miller; and granddaughter Kristal Donaldson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and caregivers at Fieldstone Memory Care and Yakima Valley Memorial. We are forever grateful for the care and compassion you gave mom.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Rose Marie Ulmer to Holy Family Catholic Church/ Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at keithandkeith.com.
