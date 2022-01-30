Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Rose Marie Rivard beloved wife, mother, and grandmother has gone to be with the Lord on January 17th, 2022. She passed away in her home with her devoted husband of 64 years at her side. Rose Marie was 83 years old.
Rose Marie was born and raised in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was born on July 10th, 1938. She was preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Sidney Schmidt and Lester and Connie Walters, her son Ralph Rivard, and her stepbrothers Terry Schmidt and Donnie Schmidt.
Rose Marie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Meme and spending lots of time with her grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was sitting and reading a good book. She enjoyed traveling and her favorite trip was to Paris, France with her daughter. She enjoyed camping with her husband, family, and friends. She also loved to knit, crochet, and bake special cakes. Her hands were rarely still.
Rose Marie is survived by her husband, Donald Rivard Sr., her six children: Kevin (Kitty) Rivard, Debra (Mike) Hafert, Donald (Cyndi) Rivard Jr., Pamela (Bob) Betts, Patricia (Dave) Eggers, and Tracy (Pat) Buroker; plus 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Ken (Pat) Walters, Bob Walters, Bill (Debby) Walters, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Yakima, WA on Friday, February 4th, 2022, at 1:00 pm. A get together will follow at Debra’s home at 2900 S. 79th Avenue, Yakima, WA 98903. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
