Rose Marie (Ricard) Warner, 83, Yakima, went to her heavenly home on July 12th, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Rose was born on November 13th, 1936 in Yakima, Washington to Phillip Albert Ricard and Mary Caroline (Carter) Ricard.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jim Warner, her six children, Jimmy Warner, Karen (Marvin) Beard, Rita (Dwight) Wagenmann, Duane (Karri) Warner, Jerry Warner and Cheryl (David) Stave, nine grandsons and seven great-grandchildren.
Rose worked at Sears for almost 25 years before she retired in 1997. After retirement, she and Jim continued their love of traveling. She’d been a member of Holy Family Church since the day it opened and enjoyed volunteering for their Volunteer Chore Services Program as well as helping with the Senior luncheons. Rose was a bowler, participating in many tournaments including State and also went to Nationals in Reno. She loved music and was always singing and dancing, she and Jim were great dancers. She loved baking for family, friends, friends of family, friends of friends and everyone in between, and those who were blessed to have had her baked goods knows how amazing her treats were.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Mary Caroline; her six brothers, Albert, Arthur, Fred, Bill, Francis and Robert, and her three sisters, Caroline, Kathleen and Bernadine.
There will be a Graveside Service held on Friday July 17th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Washington Ag Museum or Volunteer Chore Services in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
