Rose Marie Golob, 76, of Zillah, Washington, passed away on Oct. 30th, 2021 at Astria Toppenish Hospital with her family by her side. Her family is deeply saddened by her sudden passing. Rose was born on April 15th, 1945 in Portland, OR, the daughter of the late Stanley and Margaret Murray. Rose is survived by her husband of 54 years, John A. Golob; her children Tansy M. Golob, Brian S. Golob, Shona M. Bertholf (husband Tim), Tiffany C. Golob (fiancé Bruce Miller), and Trenton A. Golob. She was preceded in death by her brother Jack L. Murray. She grew up in Sunnyside, and married her husband John on March 18th, 1967. She started her family on a farm they purchased in 1969 in Grandview, WA. In 1985, the family moved to Zillah where she raised her children, and remained for the rest of her life. Even though she had many jobs throughout her life she was fiercely supportive to her family, and close friends. A mother and caregiver to all living things, she provided for many people and animals in need of care through the years. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. For her love of nature, a memorial will be added to the Yakima Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to help with her memorial and medical costs. Contributions can be made at gofundme.com//rose-m-golob-memorial-medical-costs. Cremation services have been arranged by Valley Hills Funeral Home and online condolences can be made at valleyhillsfh.com.
