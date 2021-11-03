Rose Marie Beckman was born on February 3, 1919 in Strasburg, ND. She died in Port Orchard, WA on October 25, 2021 at the age of 102. She was raised by Adam Fischer and wife Christina. Rose moved to Yakima, WA at an early age. She married Homer Neal. Moving from Yakima, she spent many years in Tacoma, finally ending up in Port Orchard, WA. Rose was preceded in death by Homer, daughters Deanna Jaspers and Kay Greseth, and husband Robert Beckman. She is survived by her son, James Neal. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Lane Cemetery (1000 Bethel Ave., Port Orchard, WA 98366) Monday, November 12th at 11:00 am. We will meet at 10:30 am at Rill Chapel (1151 Mitchell Ave., Port Orchard, WA 98366) to drive to the cemetery together.
