Rose Marie Allgaier

Rose Marie was born in Julesberg, Colorado on January 13, 1928. She was the only child of Raymond E. and Mary K. (Brown) Hunt. Rose Marie spent her early years very happily in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado in the small town of Nederland, where her parents owned their cabin.
She later moved to Arizona (Tempe) and then to Idaho (Boise) and finally to Spokane, Washington where she graduated from high school and met Don (soon to be her husband). Together they went to Eastern Washington College, where Rose Marie received a Bachelor of Education degree with a major in music and were married after college graduation.
Rose Marie’s devotion to music continued throughout her life. She gave private music lessons on trumpet (her main instrument) as well as several other band instruments, teaching for 69 years. She played professionally in the Spokane Philharmonic. After moving to Yakima, she and her husband played in the Yakima Symphony for close to forty years. She was an active member of the Yakima Community Band, making many trips with them.
During this time she played taps for over 3,000 military funerals. Rose Marie also played in many churches, including St. Paul Cathedral where she and son David were the first to play brass instruments in a Catholic service. Later she played at Holy Family Catholic Church along with her sons Bob and Kevin as well as her husband, Don.
Rose Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Allgaier, of 67 years. She is survived by her three sons, David, Robert and Kevin, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, too numerous to mention.
A Viewing is scheduled for Monday, March 14, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Paul’s Cathedral, followed by Burial at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
