Rosalind Denise Walden (Falls) of Yakima, WA passed away in the early morning of Sunday, September 12, 2021. Rosalind was born in Kansas City, Missouri on October 21, 1957 to Carl and Arizona Falls.
The family relocated to Washington State and lived in Everett, Tacoma, and then made their way to Yakima. Rosalind attended Davis High School and Yakima Valley College.
Rosalind loved to travel and so she lived in and visited many states and countries, but always called Yakima home. Yakima is where she decided to settle down and raise her children close to her parents.
Rosalind was a funny, kind and loving woman who always made time to enjoy life and made sure to surround herself with people who did the same.
An avid reader and amateur chef, Rosalind passed her love of books, food and adventure on to her children, grandchildren and anyone else who spent time with her. Rosalind loved and was loved by many and will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Rosalind is preceded in death by her husband, Hiram S. Walden; daughter, Carlythia Williams; father, Carl D. Falls; and sister, Ruth Ann Robinson. She is survived by her children, Korama Williams, Edraya Milligan-Falls, Elexis Jackson and Iam Walden; her mother, Arizona Falls; brothers, Carl Falls Jr. and Michael Falls; a host of grandchildren and a brand new great-granddaughter.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:30 am at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901), who is caring for the family.
