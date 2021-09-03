Rosalie Hernandez Mullen, 70, of Yakima passed away Wednesday August 18th, 2021 in Seaside, Oregon while surrounded with family. Rosalie was born September 4th, 1950 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico to Jacinto Hernandez and Higinia Duenes. She immigrated to the United States in 1953 with her parents and siblings. Prior to settling in the Yakima Valley to raise her children, Rosalie traveled the U.S., briefly living in Pennsylvania and Florida.
Rosalie worked for Gary at Rainier Place for 20+ years before going to work for her brother Felipe at Los Hernandez Tamales, where she worked until recent medical issues no longer allowed her to return. Survivors include her children, Frances Hernandez, Maria (Lupita) Cornelio, and Jesus Cornelio; 13 grandchildren, Anessa, Eva, Lexani, Jesus, Annalisia, Lovey, Jacinto, Isabella, Leilani, Carlos, Romeo, Felix and Gliese; her goddaughter Enedina, also brothers and sisters, Felipe of Union Gap, Frank of Wapato, her twin brother Moises of Redmond, OR, Reyes of Phoenix, AZ, Maria Alvear of Texas, and Leocadia Sanchez of Wapato. She leaves numerous friends, nieces & nephews who remember her with great memories and affection. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Adela Rodriguez, brothers, David and Bernardo, her son Claude, great friends Gary Sybouts and Frances’ dad, Wayne Prechel. The family would like to send a special thanks to her doctors, Dr. Joe Vickers and Dr. Ben Stearns, and her entire care team at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for the excellent care and compassion she received from them through her recent days. Per Rosalie’s request there was no viewing (she always wanted to remember people the way she last saw them) and she has been cremated. Due to Rosalie’s unexpected death, the family would appreciate financial assistance with the cremation and medical costs, which can be given to Anessa, her granddaughter. The family will have an outdoor Memorial service on her birthday, Saturday September 4th, 2021 at 1 p.m. at 520 Zillah Heights Rd., Zillah. All are welcome to attend.
