Rosa Linda Alaniz Garza, 65 of Toppenish, passed away Wednesday February 19th, 2020. Rosa was born in Sebastian, Texas on February 4th, 1955 to Lorenzo Rodriguez Garza and Maria Campos Garza.
Rosa moved with her family to Toppenish from Texas in 1968. Rosa attended Toppenish High School and graduated in 1974. In 1979 Rosa married Gilberto Alaniz of Sunnyside. After graduation Rosa worked for an outreach program for EPIC and then started her career with the Toppenish School District. Rosa worked for the Toppenish School District until her retirement in 2017.
Rosa was known for her beautiful smile and her kind and loving ways. Rosa loved being with her family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her sisters Lupe Mesa and Minerva Garza. Rosa also loved spending time with her grandchildren Angelica Rosalinda Alaniz, Stefanie Castellanos, and Miguel David Castellanos. Rosa enjoyed baking and sewing. Rosa was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Rosa is survived by her daughter Stefanie and her husband Jose Castellanos, son Esteban R. Alaniz, and her three grandchildren; her siblings Joe and Chris Garza, Lorenzo and Anita Garza, Santos and Delores Garza, and Minerva Garza; and her many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Rosa in death are her parents, her brother Martin David Garza, nephew David Lee Garza, and sister Lupe Mesa.
A celebration of life will be held on March 7th at 1 p.m. at 121 Sunnyside Avenue in Granger at the Northwest Communities Education Center KDNA.
