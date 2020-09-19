Valley Hills Funeral Home
Beloved wife, mother and sister, Rosa Franco Ramirez (73) went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 13th, 2020.
Rosa was born on February 18th, 1947 in Toppenish, WA to Domingo and Cruz (Beltran) Franco. She was raised and educated in Toppenish, WA.
In her early years she worked as seamstress at Baileys Jean Factory in Yakima, WA. She was an amazing seamstress. The next several years she was a staple at the El Ranchito Family Restaurant in Zillah. She then went on to the become the director of the Sunshine Daycare located at the Assembly of God Church in Toppenish from 1981-1994. Starting with only a few children, within a few months it grew to well over 100 kids. Her time there set the building blocks to her career in childhood education focusing on migrant farm labor families located in the Yakima Valley. She then became the lead teacher at The Migrant Council now known as Inspire Childhood Development Centers, in Toppenish. During that time she obtained her Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Education in 2005 from Heritage College now known as Heritage University in Toppenish. She finished her career with the school districts of Toppenish/Wapato.
Rosa met her husband, Manuel, of 31 years at Asamblea De Dios church in Toppenish. They married on November 12th, 1988. Years later they welcomed into their family a brother and sister, Mark and Veronica. She was a devoted mother to them.
Her faith and her family were first and foremost in her life. In the late ‘70’s she was a part of a gospel Christian band called Mensajeros Del Rey (The Kings Messengers), which included two of her brothers, a nephew, and niece. She attended Centro Cristiano De Alabanza in Toppenish. There she was a Sunday School teacher and worship leader; she could SING!
Aunt Rosie to all of her nieces and nephews will be fondly remembered as an amazing cook, baker, and cake decorator. She was always there for whatever was needed. She cared and loved deeply. She did things her way and in the end she was fearless and ready to be with the Lord.
She is survived by her husband Manuel Ramirez of Toppenish, WA; son Mark L. Ramirez and grandson Anthony Ramirez of Toppenish, WA; daughter Veronica A. Ramirez and grandson Isaac Ramirez of Toppenish, WA; two sisters, Mary M Reyes of Vancouver, WA, and Margaret Villanueva of Toppenish, WA, two brothers, Manuel Franco of Toppenish, WA, and Refugio Jose (Frances) Franco Sr. of Portland, OR; sisters in law Linda Soto Franco of Walla Walla, WA and Josie Franco of Toppenish, WA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Domingo Jr., “Sunday,” Francisco “Frank,” Juan Cruz, and John, and her sisters Cruzita and Herlinda.
Open casket viewing and funeral services will be held on Monday Sept. 21, 2020 from 10 am - 12 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah, WA with interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish, WA at 1 pm. No limit but social distance and masks required.
