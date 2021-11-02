Rosa A. Mirelez

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Our loving mom was called home on Oct. 27, 2021.
Mom was born on March 7, 1937, in Chihuahua, Mexico. In 1966 she moved from Ganado, Texas to the Yakima Valley which she called home. Mom worked as a farm laborer while raising her six children. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her great-great-grandchildren. You could never leave without her hugs and besitos (picos).
She is preceded in death by her parents Jose Cota and Zenaida Cota-Olivas, brother John C. Olivas, son Roman Mirelez Jr, daughter Cecelia Mirelez, grandsons, Preston Yahne, and Pedro Mirelez, and great-great-grandson Juanito.
She is survived by sons Jesse (Isabel) Mirelez, Raymond Mirelez, and Jose (Angie) Villanueva, daughter Zenaida Mirelez (Brian), along with nieces and nephews, 26 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing 2-6 pm, Rosary 6-7 pm on November 3rd at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah, Wa. Funeral services at 11:00 am on November 4th at Resurrection Catholic Church in Zillah, Wa. with burial to follow at Zillah cemetery. Please join us for a luncheon following the burial at the church to share precious memories.
