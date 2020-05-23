June 1, 1953 - May 11, 2020
Ronnie Sierra, 66, of Yakima, WA passed away the morning of May 11, 2020. He was born in Casper, Wyoming and moved to Yakima. He attended and graduated from Davis High School and then went on to WSU where he graduated and become one of Yakima’s best gold smiths. He took great pride and joy in his work. Survivors include his wife Foletta Sierra of Yakima, WA and brother Rocky Sierra of Kennewick, WA, and daughter Alicia and son in law Michael Henley of Yakima, WA. He has 3 beautiful granddaughters, Marissa Reyes, Mia Henley and Alexa Henley, and 2 great-grandsons, Joel Espino and Samuel Macias, all from Yakima, WA. Ronnie also had a lot of family members in and around Wyoming. He loved antique shopping and just going around town visiting friends and family.
We will be doing a memorial for dad once this hold (COVID-19) has been lifted, we will let everyone know in advance.
