Ronnie P. Maldonado, 71 years old, passed on March 3, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow at Yakima, WA, from natural causes. Ronnie was born November 23, 1949. He lived most his life on the Eastside of Toppenish, WA.
In November 1967, he and others were involved in a serious vehicle/train accident, not allowing him to continue his education. He attended 1966-1967 Tyee High School in Seattle, WA. 1967-1968 Toppenish High School as a 105 lbs. wrestler for the school. In his adult years he worked as follows: 1969-1973 Harvey Aluminum in Goldendale, WA. Seasonal Agriculture worker, Furniture Factory, Fisherman along the Columbia river, Del Monte in Toppenish, WA and Thining with the YN Forest Development.
He leaves behind his children as follows: Alan R. (Vanessa) Maldonado, Willard P. (Laura) Maldonado and Shawna Maldonado. Also, grandchildren & great-grandchildren as follows: Ladawn (Jae), Noah Olney, Dajon Ferrel, Adam Ferrel Jr., Aja Maldonado, Anthony Maldonado, Andrew Maldonado, Alyssa Maldonado, Ada Maldonado, Willow Maldonado, Brittani Ramirez, Lester C. Wahsise Jr. & Alina Wahsise. Also, numerous great-grandchildren.
Surviving sisters/brothers: Ray (Elsie) Maldonado in Olympia, WA, Lindsay Maldonado in Toppenish, WA, Ruby Maldonado in Wapato, WA, Alan (Kiona Dick) Maldonado in Toppenish, WA, Peedee Lupita (Robert) Crisman in Bellingham, WA, Elizabeth (Sam) Tsezema in Seattle, WA, and various nieces and nephews.
Cousins: Monica Clark, Yvette Teeias, Eleanor (Smiscon), Mary Hoffman, Cederick Clark, Rick (Trish) Starr, Briano (Madeline) Starr.
Parents: Raymond N. Maldonado 1992 San Jose, CA, Ruby Ruth Frank Maldonado 1994 Toppenish, WA, aunt Louise Woods Wapato, WA, aunt Marie Schuster White Swan, WA, aunt Larimore Adaline Lillie Wapato, WA, aunt Justine Speedis Teeman Warm Springs, OR.
