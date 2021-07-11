Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ronnie Burton Tucker died at home on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the age of 66. He was born on July 24, 1954 to Alta and Lewis Tucker. Ronnie graduated from West Valley High School. He was baptized on August 9, 2020 at Christ Mission Church. He worked in the orchards and made tree spreaders.
Ronnie loved family gatherings. He also loved fishing and hunting. In later years, he liked gathering at the “Gromore City Council” meetings with his Diet Pepsi in hand.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents Alta and Lewis Tucker, brothers James, Ted, Doyle, and Walter, and sister Georgia. He is survived by Bob (Judi) Tucker, John (Carol) Tucker, Sue Lee (Danny), Tom (Jeanne) Tucker, and Don (Kelly) Tucker, along with many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In