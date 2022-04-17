Ronnie Bloxham

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ronnie was born May 13, 1933 in Denver, Colorado to Walter Marion Bloxham and Iona Louisa Greene Bloxham. Ronnie knew at an early age that he wanted to be a cowboy in and out of the arena. He was a great horseman. He got his RCA (Rodeo Cowboy Association) card in 1949 at 16 years of age.
In 1960, he married Joyce Atwood and they had two children. Sunny Lynne was born Jan. 18, 1962 (on his mother’s birthday) and Jay Dee on Oct. 6, 1965. He was working for a big horse outfit breaking and training horses. Later he went to work for the Clinton Ranch out of Lakeview, California training cutting horses with his good friend Weldon Rutledge. He eventually opened his own training facility in South Salt Lake, Utah. Cudahay Packing Company in North Salt Lake offered him a job buying feeder and fat cattle, so he shut his training facility down. About a year later, Producers Livestock in North Salt Lake hired him away from Cudahay. At that time, Producers Livestock was the largest livestock commission company in the world.
Ronnie moved to Ellensburg, WA in 1969 to work for Producers Livestock running the Quincy and Ellensburg auction yards along with his order buying station. During this time, he purchased the Horseshoe F Ranch and ran a cow, calf operation. He was with Producers for 9 years. He also worked for Washington Beef in Toppenish buying cattle.
Early 1980’s, he divorced and moved to Yakima. He started a trucking company “Tres Rios Cattle Company” hauling cattle, rodeo horses and occasionally something exotic like reindeer. He had some of the nicest trucks and trailers on the road. His drivers to this day have nothing but admiration for him.
Ronnie learned to fly when he was 16. He had a Cesna 180 that he flew to wherever he needed to be, to check cows or to get his rodeo buddies to a rodeo on time. He had a small ranch airstrip in the Yakima Canyon and when he was going to take off, he would have to check in with the Yakima Training Center to make sure he wasn’t in their flight path coming out of the canyon. They jokingly called it “Pomona International.” He also flew in and out of Alaska for a good friend, Bruce Johnson in a 340 twin. It got pretty hairy at times with the weather and when he lost an engine once.
Ronnie loved rodeo. He worked all the riding and timed events. He loved to rope calves and showed horses in the cutting, reining and calf roping. Some of his best times were with his rodeo family Flying 5/Big Bend Rodeo Company and all the crew and committeemen. He loved to watch the grandboys rope when they high school rodeoed and when Jay was roping, and Christine was running barrels.
Ronnie gained a big loving family when he met Bonnie. Ronnie and Bonnie traveled and enjoyed life together-and it never mattered what part of the world they were in, they would meet up with someone who would walk up and shake Ronnie’s hand and say ‘Ronnie Bloxham.” Ronnie was loved and respected by all he came into contact with. He was a great family man, businessman and employer. His family has great comfort in the memories that not only we have but the memories that others share with us. It makes our hearts full that he had so many people that thought so much of him. Even though he will be missed, we have comfort knowing he is in Rodeo Heaven with all the other greats competing, telling stories, and having the time of their lives. He was a kind, loving man, and a true gentleman. HE WAS A COWBOY and will be missed by many.
Ronnie passed away on March 21, 2022 at his home in Yakima, WA. He was laid to rest March 30 at the Savageton Cemetery out of Gillette, Wyoming. The Little Buffalo Ranch, the open range and the Pumpkin Buttes was home to him. He is survived by his loving devoted wife, Bonnie Bloxham of Yakima, daughter Sunny Lynne Bloxham of Ellensburg, son Jay Dee Bloxham (Christina), grandsons Login and Taylor of Ellensburg and many friends and family by association.
