Ronald William Hall, 77, of Yakima, WA passed away September 26, 2020. Ron was born in Wenatchee, WA on July 15, 1943 to William E. and Cleo L. Hall.
Ron grew up in Waterville, graduating from Waterville High School in 1961. He enlisted in the Army that same year and was stationed in Germany. Ron graduated from Central Washington University in Ellensburg with a degree in Education. He taught in Toppenish 31 years before retiring. Ron loved doing special projects with his students including making waffles, caring for the classroom pets (a tarantula, a corn snake and a chipmunk to name a few), hiking with them in Mt. Rainier National Park and coaching them as they trained, competed and completed 5k-10k fun runs. Ron loved trap shooting (competitively), hiking, mountain climbing, cycling (participated in and completed the Seattle-to-Portland, STP, ride twice), birding and driving the backroads of the continent from Homer, Alaska to Key West, Florida, Brownsville, Texas to the headwaters of the Mississippi River and everywhere in between. His favorite place to visit during all seasons of the year was Yellowstone National Park. Ron was a talented wildlife photographer, always striving to capture the definitive image of his subjects and shared his photos with numerous friends and family.
Ron is survived by his sister Sandra Hall of Bellingham, several nieces and nephews, close friend Rachelle Rogers of Kelso, and former wife Judy Hall of Yakima. Ron is preceded in death by his brother William R. Hall, his parents and his great aunt Merle Tanner Venable.
Honoring Ron’s wishes, there will be no service.
Thank you to Dr. Johnson at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima for his care and compassion. Thank you to the staff at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima for their compassionate care of Ron and his loved ones.
