Ronald William Flagg passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, September 19, 2021. He lived a great life for 90 years. Ron was born December 28, 1930 in San Jose, CA to his parents Raymond and Edna Flagg. He graduated from San Jose State. Ron and Anita married in 1950. He joined the Navy and was stationed in the Philippines for 2 years, where Anita joined him. Ron’s career was in Human Resources and he worked for a number of companies. He retired from Tree Top after over 10 years of service as VP of Human Resources and immediately went to his shop and learned how to forge steel from his blacksmith friends. He made amazing forged roses and mosaic Damascus. He taught others the art and built many friendships from the Wednesday night gatherings. He was the consummate teacher with a zest for life who was always was either teaching or learning. Camping trips with the family will never be forgotten. Ron would grin ear to ear when he was outdoors as would the multitude of kids that enjoyed his pranks, tricks and sense of humor. Ron and Anita traveled the country many times in a motorhome with a tricked-out Jeep in tow. They explored Moab, the Sierras and many other incredible places. He moved to Salem, Oregon in 2020 to be closer to family.
Mr. Flagg is survived by his wife Anita, his 4 children, Karen, Diane, Doug and Nancy, 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A private ceremony will be held in Oregon on October 10th. In lieu of flowers donations in Ron’s name may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice (1015 3rd Street NW, Salem, OR 97304) or the charity of your choice.
