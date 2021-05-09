Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ronald Stephen Mykel, 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 28, 2021 in Selah, WA.
Ron was born at Bremerton Naval Hospital to Stephen and Kathleen Mykel on December 12, 1949. Ron served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. A long-time resident of Selah, Ron owned his own construction company, later working as manager of RECO Refrigeration Services for 25 years. Ron faced multiple life-altering events and showed great resilience always. He was the pillar of our lives.
Over his lifetime, he was involved with Boy Scouts, Ducks Unlimited, coached T-ball, played slow-pitch with Yakima (Adjustor) A’s, was a proud “choir Dad,” and was always there to cheer on his grandkids’ baseball games and recitals. Ron loved fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time in the woods and mountains. He also liked to vacation at the beach; travel to Cabo, Mexico; go on cruises; and was able to fulfill his dream of hunting in Alaska. He made lots of memories with family and friends while waterskiing and knee-boarding.
Ron had a quick wit and was always ready with the best Dad Jokes and was the ultimate prankster. Always generous, he made his home open to guests and those who may not have anywhere else to go on the holidays, or anytime at all. He was a second Dad to many and will be unbearably missed.
Ron is survived by his wife of 45 years, Alice (Bliss) Mykel; son, Reid Mykel; daughter, Maria (Mykel) Mayhue (Steve); grandchildren Steven Ronald Mayhue and Sydney Elise Mayhue; parents Stephen Mykel, Jr. and Kathleen Mykel; brother, Mark Mykel, wife Nancy and nieces Angie, Christy and Stephenie; sister Melody (Mykel) Caney, husband David, niece Lindsay, nephew Jayson; and brother-in-law Jim Bliss, wife Joanne, niece Jessica. His buddy, the camping cat Simba, will also be missing him very much.
A Memorial Service will be Wednesday, May 12, 2021 1:30 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Attendance is limited to family and close friends due to COVID.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Selah Fire Department, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, and Brookside Funeral Home staff. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In