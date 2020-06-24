Rainier Memorial Center
Ronald (Ronny) Mathews Burton went to be with his Lord on May 27, 2020 at the age of 59. Ron was born March 6, 1961 in Yakima, WA to James and Louise Burton at St. Elizabeth hospital. Ron spent most of his years in Yakima. His most treasured memories are the 8 years of his childhood when he and his family moved on Savio Road in Randle, WA. There the family had plenty of room to run and play in a wooded area besides a long hill to ride their bikes down. They built a wonderful treehouse. Ron and his 2 brothers were in Pee Wee baseball, his dad and another friend were their coaches. Whether winning or losing they always celebrated with a trip to get an ice cream cones. They won many first place individual and group trophies. Ron went to school in Randle, WA before moving back to Yakima in 1974 where he attended Lewis and Clark Middle School and then A.C. Davis High where he graduated.
Ron married René on July 12, 1991 in Union Gap Assembly of God church with his dad, Reverend James Burton officiating, his twin brother Don, best man. Ron loved the outdoors, including camping in the woods, fishing and just being around nature with his son Brandon. Ron loved drawing outdoor scenery and was constantly drawing, always trying to improve. Ron was rehabilitating both at home and in a healthcare facility after his many surgeries over the past 14 months. Drawing became his main hobby and he was even able to sell many of his drawings. Ron, being raised in church from the age of 8 years old, was a firm believer, recently rededicating his life and praying for the rest of his family.
Ron is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Chasity Littlefield, his grandparents Hughes Lester Burton, Ollie Mae Ghaham Burton and William Mathew Uerling, and Christina May Foster Uerling. Survivors are his wife René Elaine Burton, Machell Turner Littlefield, Brandon Turner and Sarah Burton; grandchildren (whom he always called “his babies”) Chaise, Conner, Zeus and Elainna, Makayla, Gracie, Hunter, and Colton; siblings, Brenda Burton Widmyer, (Dave), his twin brother, Don Burton, both of Yakima, younger brother Jim Burton (Lorie) from Salem, OR, his parents James Edward Burton and Louise Uerling Burton; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date this summer where family and friends will be invited.
