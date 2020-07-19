Ronald “Ron” Paul Gunnoe, 77, lifelong Wapato resident, went to be with Jesus on July 10, 2020 due to Covid-19. Ron was the owner of Century Automotive for over 40 years and touched many lives as pastor of Central Valley Church of God, Wapato, since 1988. Ron ran the only ambulance service in the Lower Valley from 1967 to 1977. During the past decade, he has been called to the ministry of delivering food to needy people in the Yakima area and Lower Valley. He loved his family and ministries. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Velma Gunnoe and son, Bob Gunnoe. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nona Gunnoe, sisters Bonnie (Calvin) Hurd of Florence, Oregon and Peggie (Jim) Gerred of Zillah, son Ron (Dawna) Gunnoe of Yakima, daughter Debbie Gunnoe of Alaska, daughter-in-law Dora Gunnoe, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
