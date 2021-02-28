Ronald (Ron) Lynn Cox entered eternal rest on Friday February 5th, 2021, at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA.
Ron was born on September 30th, 1948 to Jesse and Bessie Cox in Yakima, WA. He graduated from Davis High School in 1966 and Yakima Valley College in 1973. Ron served during the Vietnam War as an SP4 in the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged from the military, he returned to Yakima, WA and worked for the Yakima Public School System as a counselor. He then moved to Portland, OR where he worked for Bonita Pioneer until his retirement in 2019. Ron was a hard worker and a loving person. He enjoyed watching car races, football, basketball, and spending time with his family.
Ron is survived by his sons Ronnell Parker (Marissa) and Lyron Cox (Quiana), eight grandchildren, three brothers, Terry (Billie), Jeffrey (Esperanza), and Rex Cox, one sister, Jenefier Gray, and many nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jesse Cox Jr., and niece Jeslyn Cox.
A memorial will be planned for a future time.
