Ronald (Ron) G. McLean Sr. was born on March 9th, 1940 in Yakima, WA to Theodore and Myrtle (Clark) McLean. Just after turning 80 (his lifelong goal), Ron passed away peacefully on April 6th, 2020 at his home in Lake Stevens, WA. Though he lived on the West Side of the mountains to be close to his great-grandkids, his heart and soul were always in Cowiche, WA, where his grandparents homesteaded. Ron’s childhood was filled with memories of his Aunt Lila and Uncle Bill McLean and spending countless hours at their house. He graduated from Highland High School in 1958 and lived most of his life in Cowiche until moving to Lake Stevens in 2017. Ron was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two tours in Vietnam, where he achieved the rank of Captain and earned numerous medals, including two bronze stars. He was a proud and honorable veteran. In 1965, Ron married childhood friend Diane Ollie and the two were graced with 55 years of marriage. Ron had many hobbies and loved the outdoors. Anytime he could, he was camping, hunting or fishing. Most people knew Ron as the best fisherman they would ever meet. It was a passion he shared with his friends and family.
Ron is survived by his wife, Diane (Ollie) McLean, children Dawn Weddle (Kenneth Weddle Jr.), and Ronald McLean Jr. (Emily McLean), granddaughters Brandi Wolfe (Robert Wolfe), KayDee Weddle, grandson Dan McLean, and great-grandkids Aiden, Landon, Mason, Aaliyah, and Preston. He was a loving husband, great father, amazing papa, one of a kind great grandfather, and the fun uncle to many. You could always find Ron at the events of his children or grandchildren. Their activities ranged from rabbit shows, dance recitals, football games, musicals, and everything in between. Not only was Ron a huge supporter of all of the kids in his life, he was their number one fan. Ron is also survived by his siblings James (Carolyn) McLean, Randy McLean, Cindy (Jerry) Kilpatrick, and Michelle (McLean) Butler (Harold Garn). He also has many nieces and nephews he has always loved and adored. He was always so proud of his family and he will be missed greatly. Due to current circumstances there will not be a service at this time, but he would want to be celebrated with bagpipes, lots of food, and family. In lieu of flowers, he (and the family) would want you to “take a kid fishing!”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In