Ronald (Ron) Elton Jones, 72, of Toppenish passed away on June 29, 2021 at the Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima after a yearlong battle with cancer. Ron was born to Mary Ruth and Bob Jones in Toppenish, WA on September 30, 1948. He attended Toppenish High School and lived in the Yakima Valley his entire life. He was preceded in death by his only love, Patricia (Patti). He is survived by his mother, Ruth, his brothers Dick and John, his sister Bonnie, and his three sons, Chad and wife Elizabeth, Casey and wife Jessalynn, and Tyler and wife Coraleigh. He also has six grandchildren, Kolbi, Cohen, Landon, Jake, Josh, and Jeremy.
Ron was a hard worker and grew up on the farm where he enjoyed riding horses, motorcycles, and the country life. In his early years he climbed to highest level of scouting and became an Eagle Scout. Upon returning from Vietnam, he met his beautiful wife Patti and they were married for 43 years until her passing in 2014. They were baptized in 1974 as Jehovah’s Witnesses and attended the Toppenish Congregation where they had many brothers, sisters, and friends. He spent 30 years working in the agriculture and chemical application business, and then for the Toppenish school district as a bus driver and #1 fan of Toppenish sports, especially wrestling!
Ron had a big and vulnerable heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. He loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren and taking trips to the family cabin on Rimrock Lake. Those close to him remember him as a prankster. If you were lucky enough to be on the receiving end of his teasing, you knew it was his way of saying I truly care for you. He touched so many lives whether it was school or farming buddies, supporting his sons and their friends in motocross, fishing, helping people cut up trees (the man owns 4 chainsaws!), cheering on the wrestling team, or helping kids find their way home on the bus after school. Everyone has a fond memory of Ron. He was a special and generous man and will be greatly missed.
All are welcome to join us in sharing those memories at 10:00am on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the AJ Strom gymnasium in Toppenish. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
