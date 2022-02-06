Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ronald “Ron” Boutwell, 79, of Yakima passed away January 23, 2022 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. Ron was born in Elizabethtown, Ky. September 17, 1942 to Alton and Goldie (Cundiff) Boutwell.
Dad was an “Army brat” and lived on army bases around the country with his family, settling down in Yakima when his father was stationed at the Yakima training center. Dad followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the Army after graduating Davis High School. He retired after 33 years like his father and grandfather. We are so proud of his military service! Retirement wasn’t for dad though and he worked at Harvest (Sunfair) Chevrolet for 17 years, making many good friends.
He met Darlene Gipson as a teenager and knew that she was the love of his life and married after his first tour in the Army. He was an only child and loved marrying into a large and chaotic family, gaining nine siblings overnight! They were happily married for 55 years. They had so many good times camping, snowmobiling, trips to the beach and even going for a “drive” as mom would call it but it sometimes seemed to end at a casino! They loved going on a lot of these trips with good friends Gary and Linda Gordon and Ted and Donna Cooley. Dad had such a fun personality and loved telling his ridiculous and often inappropriate jokes to family and friends. He was an amazing father who was always supportive of us and we never doubted his great joy of being our dad.
Ron is preceded in death by his father Alton Boutwell, mother Goldie (Cundiff) Boutwell. He is survived by wife Darlene Boutwell, daughters Michelle (Boutwell) Mallory and Brenda (Boutwell) Herberg, son in law Scott Herberg, seven grandchildren, Matthew, Ronn, Leia Mallory, David, Sarah Champoux, Emily and Wyatt Herberg. He is also survived by lifelong friend and brother by choice Gary Gordon.
A Funeral Service will full military honors will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 12:00 pm, followed by a Reception at Terrace Heights Grange. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Yakima humane society and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
