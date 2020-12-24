Ronald Maurice Vance

April 20, 1942 - December 12, 2020
“Unbelievable!” “Unreal!” “Are you kidding me?” “Is that right?” Ron Vance’s family and friends are left echoing his most iconic phrases in response to his sudden passing at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital on December 12, 2020 after contracting COVID-19. He was a mere 78 years old, but did not look a day over 77.
God unleashed a bit of mischief on the world when Ron was born to Maurice and Evelyn (Berkheimer) Vance on April 20, 1942. He grew up in Union Gap before moving to Selah, where he embraced his role as the golden child among his siblings Don, Kathy, and Marleen. Weekly family dinners and mostly legal card playing defined a generation of Vances. As the eldest child and understudy to Grandpa Basil, he mastered the art of being a prankster and graciously shared this talent with his family, friends, and an embarrassing number of unsuspecting strangers.
The dashing basketball star graduated from Selah High School in 1960 and joined the Navy with his cousin Richard, looking for adventure. While honored to serve his country, he found himself homesick and sufficiently underwhelmed by places beyond the Yakima Valley. He returned on leave from Hong Kong to convince his high school sweetheart Diana Kay Buhrman to be his bride with a winning strategy of church dates and drive-in movies. They married on November 2, 1960 and she agreed to make his favorites: beans and cornbread and mashed potatoes. He taught their children Lori, Danny, and Vicki the importance of hard work, family, and fixing whatever is broken. His grandchildren experienced his love for them through seemingly contradictory roles as the preferred targets for his jokes, but also as the apples of his eye. From him, they learned to have a healthy sense of humor and be excessively generous to the point of sharing more than they have to give, as evidenced by the magical Christmases that filled their childhoods. Astronauts and extraterrestrials will recall his holiday light displays for millennia, but we will miss the painstakingly elaborate visual delight that was his home every December.
The city of Selah is where he worked his entire life to build the community by moving dirt with his Cat and constructing houses for the last six decades. Ron had an unusual knack for envisioning the final product and always did his best. He worked alongside friends, like Les Webster, at United Builders before starting his own business, Vance Excavating. Like clockwork, he could be found in the company of his buddies in the early hours of the morning at the T & T where the guys would meet for breakfast, coffee, and riveting conversation. He stopped every time to help a stalled vehicle or a stranded motorist.
Ron loved fishing, bowling, road trips, playing pinochle, hamburgers, and cars. Looking at cars. Buying cars. NASCAR racing cars. Talking about his cars. Talking about other peoples’ cars. Talking about cars that nobody owned. There wasn’t a plaid shirt that he didn’t look fabulous in and he knew it. He was a competitive overachiever who had a soft spot for dogs and treated them like royalty. You could pick out his laugh in a crowd and the precision and refinement of his “mmm yell-o” phone greeting will never be replicated. The casual observer discovered that his routine naps in the recliner were nothing of the sort because, as he proclaimed, he was not asleep at all—just resting his eyes.
As a jack of all trades and the first person they would think to call, his children Lori (Colin) Ramsey, Danny (Michelle) Vance, and Vicki Yake face a lifetime of frustration knowing that “Dad would know how to do this.” His partner Juanita Wilburn will miss his companionship and ability to make her smile. The mother of his children, Diana Ferguson, will cherish their enduring friendship and curse him for having the audacity to go first. His grandchildren Brandon (Kindra) Crawford, Taurean Sutton, McKayla (Ryan) Stehr, Breeana (Mark) Hubbard, Michael (Catherine) McCartney, Brian Vance, Taylor Dale (David) Vance-Alvarez, Jason (Emily) Herbst, and Casey Jedynak will honor a legend. His sister Marleen (Lloyd) Schwabauer, cousins, nieces and nephews, and ten great-grandchildren will lament the loss of the glue that held our big family together. The brief reprieve from his teasing certainly resumed as Ron reunited in death with his parents Maurice and Evelyn, siblings Don and Kathy, loving wife Patricia, and step-children Troy and Laurie.
His family is hosting a small online memorial for Sunday, December 27, which would have baffled him, but he surely would have approved of the gathering and inevitable giggles to ensue. We plan to announce a picnic at a later date to honor his life by sharing all the memories and laughs in an effort to heal the tremendous void he has left behind. In lieu of flowers, please consider grabbing a socially distanced cup of coffee to discuss the mundane with your closest pals, offering to help someone in need, or engaging in a bit of tomfoolery to keep life interesting.
