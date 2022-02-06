Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ronald Lee Randall, 78, passed on January 14, 2022 peacefully at home from cancer.
He was born in Renton, Washington on February, 28 1943 to Kenneth and Gwynfa (Brown) Randall. Ken was a former jockey, horse trainer and racing official at Longacres Racetrack. Ron grew up around the track walking hots, ponying and galloping. He physically outgrew his ambition to be a jockey.
Ron was a gifted, competitive athlete and was acknowledged often in the newspaper growing up playing little league football and baseball. At Renton High School he was a gymnast breaking the state rope climb record of 4.9 seconds to 4.6, then his own record to 4.3 in 1961.
He went to WSU originally wanting to become a veterinarian. He digested all the allied subjects including physiology, zoology, general anatomy and nutrition. He graduated in 1966 with a bachelor of science degree in biological science and lacked five credits for a degree in zoology.
Ron spent the rest of his life involved with horse racing in many capacities. He was assistant trainer to Bill McMeans where he had his front teeth knocked out by Table Run (leading sire in WA in 1989) who struck Ron in the face when he was putting him on the hotwalker. He was a trainer and then an assistant starter in California and Washington. Ron went to horseshoeing school in 1975 then began shoeing at Longacres and Yakima Meadows where he was also paddock plater and an assistant starter. He was the starter at Playfair (Spokane) in 1989 and 1990 and has worked as a steward at Sundown (Kennewick) for the last few years they’ve run.
Ron and Reggie Baze were married 1963-1987. Daughter Julie Danette was followed by son Dac Kennerson. After being together for ten years, Ron and Theresa Smith were married on May 16,1996. They made their home in Yakima working at the racetracks and boarding horses at their farm. They enjoyed many adventures vacationing in Hawaii or cruising with family. They spent countless hours through the years with dear friends Shorty (Karen) Martin and Wally (Bonnie) Jenne. It didn’t matter where Ron went, he always had a great time. He stated he was “Born to cruise” on our first cruise. A bartender referred to him as “Mr. Crown Royal” the whole time.
He was an avid golfer. He won various championships at Westwood and Appletree. Ron worked at both golf courses, first at Westwood then moving to Appletree, primarily on the driving range but at times in the pro shops. He aced his third lifetime hole-in-one on a trip to HornRapids Golf Course in 2009. He loved his golf trips to Arizona or various courses in Washington with a great group of guys. He was preceded in death by his golfing buddies Don Rogers and Matt Crocker.
He spent many years coaching his son Dac’s hockey team as Dac was growing up. He loved attending first his son’s then grandkids athletic events. Ron played hockey with the Huff and Puff (old guys). He was a hockey referee and linesman. He watched and loved sports of all kinds. He was staying with some friends in Kent when he was commuting to work at the track and their son complained one time “Mom he watches ping pong.” Yes, he did. Curling, you name it. Ron was a voracious reader and a student of history and the military. He used to spend hours on the computer with flight simulator and knew he could answer the call if something happened to our pilot when we were flying somewhere.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, John Smith. He leaves behind his wife, Theresa and all her family who dearly loved him, his sister Pam (Jack) Barkes, daughter Danette (Sean), son Dac (Julie), grandkids Trenton and Megan, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Ron was quick-witted and had a great memory for favorite movie lines. He will be remembered by many for his humorous quips. He was a versatile drinker, whiskey, gin, wine or a local IPA would be his choice. Ron requested no service but if you would toast him on his way with your beverage of choice, know if he could, he’d be there with you. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
