Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our loving father and grandfather, Ronald Lee Dahlin, was born in Ord, Nebraska on April 30th, 1929 to Ben and Anna (Jensen) Dahlin. He passed away at Fieldstone Memory Care in Yakima, Washington on April 10th, 2020. Ben and Anna moved to the Yakima Valley with Ronald and his two younger sisters, Phyllis and Kathryn in 1939, like many, fleeing the Great Dust Bowl. They had news that Mr. Howard Wright would pay Ronald’s father, Ben, $100 if he would come and manage a cherry and peach orchard in the Lower Valley.
Ronald graduated from Wapato High School in 1947. He attended Washington State College for one year and then transferred to Central Washington College. At Central he ran track, threw javelin and met the love of his life, Myrtle Hatcher. Ronald graduated from Central in 1951 with an Economics degree.
Ronald and Myrtle were married in Seattle on December 21st, 1951 and would spend the next 68 years loving and supporting each other.
Ronald served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953, stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. Following his Army service Ronald returned to Central to complete a BA in Education. He began his teaching career in Soap Lake, WA in 1954 as a 7th grade teacher and later principal of the junior/senior high school. Ronald taught at Queen Anne HS in Seattle and was principal at Thomson JH. Recognized for his organizational and leadership expertise, Ronald was selected in 1965 as principal-planner to help design and implement curriculum for Sehome HS in Bellingham, which opened in 1966 and similarly in 1968 Ronald was appointed principal-planner of Kamiakin HS in Kennewick, which opened in 1970.
In 1972 Ronald left the role of high school principal to attend Washington State University full-time to obtain his school district superintendent credentials.
Always wanting to return to the Yakima Valley, Ronald accepted a superintendent position in 1973 with the Mt. Adams School District in White Swan, WA. He continued at Mt. Adams for five years and completed his education career as business and curriculum managers for both Grandview and Zillah School Districts. Following his retirement from active education employment he joined the staff at Eastern Washington University and Heritage University and supervised student teachers.
Ronald was always an orchardist at heart, never forgetting the humble beginnings that brought his family to Washington. He managed to purchase the original 17 acres that supported the family in those early days, and Ronald and Myrtle continued to make wise investments in land and crop diversity, growing the orchard business into several hundred acres that his son Richard and family now farms, and through their orchard business growing many long lasting friendships and partnerships and adding more and more to the definition of family.
The grandchildren spent many summers working and running though the orchards and the other business ventures, learning important lessons and creating life-long memories.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle on January 1st, 2020, his father Ben, mother Anna, sister Phyllis, father-in-law Eugene Hatcher, mother-in-law Freda (Toon) Hatcher, sister-in-law Mabel (Hatcher) Gilden, brothers-in-law Robert Gilden, Fred Hatcher, Stanley Strother, and Ralph Hinkley, and nephew Mark Strother.
Ronald is survived by his son David (Kathi), his son Richard (Alida), and his daughter Susan (Carl), by his grandchildren, Michael, Kristin, Matthew, Rachel, Sarah, Alexander, Kenneth, David, Timothy and Rebekah, by his sister Kathryn (Dahlin) Hinkley, and by special family friends Jesus and Angelina Madrigal and their children Estrella and Luna. Ronald is also survived by several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ronald’s two passions in life were education and farming. Both endeavors took hard work, dedication, responsibility and passion. Reading through a newspaper article published in 1968 Ronald stated his hopes and dreams for education included: flexible scheduling, team teaching, individualized instruction and computer programming. This shows that education is truly a circle, because these ideas are at the forefront of education today.
Our family will deeply miss both Ronald and Myrtle. They were our parents, grandparents, teachers and friends.
We wish to give a special thank you to Fieldstone Memory Care for their loving care of our Dad in his final days.
Due to current circumstances there will not be any services at this time. A Celebration of Ronald’s Life will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in Ronald’s name, we suggest the Memorial Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association in c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In